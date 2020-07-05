CMC and Diocese of Manchester announce recipients of 2020 Heart & Hands Scholarships

MANCHESTER, NH — Catholic Medical Center and the Diocese of Manchester’s Catholic Schools Office recently announced the recipients of this year’s CMC Heart & Hands Scholarships. They are:

Kaelyn Gagnon, a rising 7 th grader at Saint Joseph Regional Junior High School, and

grader at Saint Joseph Regional Junior High School, and Noah Frenette, a rising freshman at Trinity High School.

The CMC Heart & Hands Scholarship is presented annually to two students entering grades 7-12 at St. Joseph Regional Junior High School and Trinity High School who have made a significant contribution or impact in their community. The CMC Heart & Hands Scholarship seeks to recognize students who are committed to the needs of others through leadership and service. “Your desire to lead and serve in your community is commendable,” says Catholic Medical Center’s President & CEO, Dr. Joseph Pepe. “I want to encourage you to continue living your values – they will help you and others throughout your life.”

The Heart & Hands Scholarship application asked students to submit a resume of their service work and describe a community service project or program that they would like to implement.

Kaelyn Gagnon has a long history of service to others through her work with the Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains and other community groups. She is particularly dedicated to providing comfort and aid to struggling families, and would like to start a program to help needy families celebrate their kids’ birthdays. “My parents have always made my birthday very special,” she writes, noting that her mother works in a school where many children’s families don’t have the means to celebrate. Kaelyn has already made “Birthday Bags” for a few families. “Every child deserves to have the opportunity to celebrate their birthday in a special way.”

Noah Frenette has been volunteering with his family since pre-school and was the student body president at St. Joseph Regional Junior High School. He has helped on projects with the NH Special Olympics, the New Hampshire Food Bank, and Manchester Christian Church. His service project would be an initiative to get kids to unplug from their devices and connect with their families. “Unplugged Game Nights” would be held at local schools and would provide families a venue to participate in no-tech games like board games, cards, and outdoor games. “I feel like students and their families need more time to connect and communicate. A great way to do this is by playing games together without the distractions of technology.”

Catholic Medical Center (CMC) has a long-standing commitment to caring for the community, serving more than 180,000 patients each year under one mission: to carry out Christ’s healing ministry by offering health, healing and hope to every individual who seeks our care.

Similarly, Catholic schools promote service as an essential component of their curriculum. Many Catholic schools engage students of all ages in service programs. Catholic school students learn that community is at the heart of who we are: there are no strangers, only brothers and sisters in the Lord. Therefore, students have a responsibility to respond to the needs of others because we are all part of God’s family.

For more information about CMC’s community involvement, please visit: https://www.catholicmedicalcenter.org/care-and-treatment/community-health.

For more information about the CMC Heart & Hands Scholarships please visit: catholicnh.org/schools/visitors/scholarships