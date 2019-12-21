Clerk, customer robbed at gunpoint at Hanover Street Shell station

MANCHESTER, NH — On December 21, 2019 at approximately 12:30 a.m. Manchester Police responded to the Shell gas station on 887 Hanover St. for a report of an armed robbery.

The robber was a male armed with a shotgun, his face was cover with a black scarf, and he wore a light-colored sweatshirt with a hood pulled tight against his face. The robber went behind the counter and demanded money. When a customer entered the store, the suspect robbed him as well.

There have been an increased number of robberies in the city in recent weeks and Manchester Police understand the public’s concerns. Our investigators are working on these cases day and night. To address these crimes, business checks and patrols around convenience stores and other retail stores has increased.

If you have any information about this robbery, please call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711 or make an anonymous tip via the Crimeline online, or by calling 603-624-4040.

Editor’s note: A previous version of Manchester Police Department’s press release has been updated to reflect that this is believed to be a random crime.