Clegg trial delayed until October

CONCORD, NH – The trial of the man charged with killing a Concord couple in April 2022 has been postponed from July to October so that the defense will have time to look at DNA evidence that’s being analyzed at an out-of-state lab.

Logan Clegg’s trial will begin Oct. 2 with jury selection, Judge John Kissinger ruled Friday in Merrimack County Superior Court. The trial had been scheduled to begin July 10. Defense attorney Caroline Smith and Assistant Attorney General Joshua Speicher also agreed Friday to set aside July 18-20 for motion hearings.

DNA evidence, with more than 31 samples related to the case, has been sent to an out-of-state lab that has the capability to do the type of tests needed in the short amount of time before the trial.

The postponement comes after Kissinger’s ruling last week that evidence regarding the cellphone data used to track Clegg to Vermont last fall will be admissible, as will statements he made to police after his Oct. 12 arrest in South Burlington, Vermont.

Defense attorneys had argued during three days of hearings May 24-26 that police violated Clegg’s Fourth Amendment rights protecting him from illegal search and seizure when they used an exigency request to get cell data from Verizon to track him down. Police sought three different types of cell date on Oct. 11 and 12 that led them to his location. He was arrested Oct. 12 on a fugitive warrant from Utah, and then on Oct. 19 on charges he killed the Reids.

The defense had also argued that police interrogations on Oct. 12, 13 and 19 violated Clegg’s Sixth Amendment rights to silence and an attorney.

Clegg, 27, is charged with two counts of knowing second-degree murder, two alternative counts of reckless second-degree murder, four counts of falsifying physical evidence, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, all related to the Reid killings. Djeswende Reid, 63, and Stephen Reid, 62, were shot multiple times while they were on a walk through the Broken Ground Trail system near the Loudon Road apartment in Concord on April 18, 2022. Their bodies were found April 21, 2022.

Clegg is being held in Merrimack County Jail.