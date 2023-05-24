Clegg attorneys question police evidence at hearing

CONCORD, NH – Police looking for the killer of Djeswende and Stephen Reid were immediately concerned upon finding their bodies April 20, 2022, about the randomness of the killing, Concord Police Dept. Lt. Mark McGonagle said Wednesday.

“This was not a drug deal gone bad, not a robbery gone bad,” McGonagle testified at a hearing in Merrimack County Superior Court.

Their concern was even greater on Oct. 11, when they learned suspect Logan Clegg had booked a flight out of New York City for Berlin, Germany, for Oct. 13.

That sense of urgency and the evidence it uncovered that led to Clegg’s arrest in Burlington, Vermont, Oct. 12 is at the heart of defense motions to suppress evidence in the case. A hearing on those motions, filed in April prior to a hearing on motions regarding DNA testing for the case, began this morning and is expected to last two days.

McGonagle testified that he realized as soon as the Reids bodies were found April 21, 2022, “the incident was not essentially over,” because it was a random killing, a suspect was at large and he was likely still armed with the gun that was used to kill the Reids. The Concord couple was shot multiple times as they took a walk on Marsh Loop Trail in the Broken Ground Trail system in northeast Concord, near their Loudon Road apartment complex, on April 18, 2022.

Clegg, 27, was arrested in Burlington, Vermont, in October on fugitive charges out of Utah, and iindicted in January on charges of second-degree murder in the Reids homicides.

The bodies of Djeswende, 63, and Stephen, 62, were found in a depression in the ground about 100 feet down an incline off Marsh Loop Trail, covered with sticks and leaves, on April 21, 2022. Police hadn’t found them during an initial search, but did that day using location information obtained from Google that led them to the last ping off Stephen Reid’s cellphone.

By Oct. 11, Clegg was determined to be a major suspect in the case, and finding him became more urgent when the Concord Police Department found out he was booked on flight out of New York City to Berlin, Germany, for Oct. 13.

Evidence gathered from cell carrier Verizon Oct. 11 and 12 that allowed police to pinpoint Clegg’s location in Burlington, Vermont, was a key topic of McGonagle’s testimony.

Investigators had the information about Clegg’s flight booking, but it “could’ve been booked from anywhere in the country,” McGonagle said. The phone information, though, would allow investigators to find Clegg’s location.

The fact that he was leaving the country, was likely armed, the randomness of the Reids’ homicides, and that Clegg would have time to destroy evidence before getting on his flight all led to the exigency of the circumstances, McGonagle said.

Concord police made three exigent requests to Verizon late on Oct. 11 and early Oct. 12. Under federal law, exigent circumstances allow law enforcement to pursue evidence without a warrant. The three requests to Verizon were to get location ping information, numbers and RTT information, which allows police to zero in on a location. None of the information they got in October was for actual phone content. Concord police in December got a warrant for further information on Clegg’s phone that included content.

“That phone number was our only means, credible means, tangible means, to track him and take before the booked flight left New York City for Germany, McGonagle said.

Defense Questions Evidence

Mariana Dominguez, one of Clegg’s attorneys, began cross-examination before the lunch recess, but didn’t get to the cellphone evidence before the break. Her focus was on how long it took – more than a month – to find evidence on the Broken Ground Trails as the public continued to use the area.

She questioned whether shell casings found in May 2022 matched the bullets that killed the Reids. While the casings matched those found at an abandoned campsite in the Concord woods, and those found in Clegg’s gun after he was arrested, she asserted to McGonagle that there was no indication they matched the bullets found in the Reids’ bodies.

McGonagle said that was “ballistically correct,” but that the features of the casings matched the type of gun used in the killings, as well as the one found in Clegg’s possession when he was arrested.

McGonagle’s initial testimony Wednesday morning regarded how the investigation proceeded from a missing persons report on April 20, 2002, from the Reids family to determining Clegg was the suspect in their homicides.

His testimony was the same as information included in the affidavit made public Jan 30 that supported Clegg’s arrest.

Dominguez during that testimony objected to McGonagle’s account of a witness’s interaction with a man police believe to be Clegg who the witness crossed paths with on March Loop Trail April 18, 2022, minutes after she heard gunshots.

Dominguez said that McGonagle’s testimony, which was also included in more detail in the affidavit, doesn’t match the transcript of the police interview with the witness, Nan Nutt.

Police say that Nutt passed the Reids near the Marsh Loop trailhead while walking her dogs, heard five gunshots several minutes later, and a few minutes after that passed a man on the Marsh Loop trail, who looked away from her off the trail to where police say the Reids’ bodies were later found.

Nutt contacted police after they issued a news release April 22, 2022, seeking information from anyone who’d been in the woods on April 18, 2022, the day the Reids disappeared. Nutt was one of several witnesses to come forward, according to the affidavit.

Dominguez objected Wednesday that cross-examination of McGonagle on what Nutt saw wouldn’t be fruitful because, given the transcript of her interview with police, his testimony was not factually accurate.

Nutt’s interview transcript has not been made public, but the defense has reviewed it as part of the discovery process.

“It’s not fodder for cross, because we’re not going to get the information we need if he’s not going to be able to give accurate facts,” Dominquez said. She said that the testimony was in violation of Clegg’s confrontation rights under the constitution. Under the Sixth Amendment, the accused is allowed to confront witnesses testifying against them, and technically means that a witness can’t “testify on paper,” but must be in court and testify under oath.

Deputy Attorney General Joshua Speicher, said, however, that the testimony is for “general background” because it’s a hearing and not the actual trial, so Clegg’s confrontation right isn’t an issue.

Judge John Kissinger overruled the objection, saying that the defense could address that in their cross-examination.

A New Indictment

Clegg was also indicted May 17 by a Merrimack County Grand Jury on a Class B Felony falsifying physical evidence charge for allegedly destroying evidence on his laptop computer on April 21, 2022, the day the Reids’ bodies were found.

The new indictment alleges that Clegg, believing that an official investigation was about to launch, “altered, destroyed, concealed, or removed anything with a purpose to impair its verity or availability in such proceeding or investigation by destroying or removing information from his laptop computer.” Clegg was previously indicted on eight charges, including two counts of second-degree murder for “knowingly causing the death” of each of the Reids, two alternative second-degree murder charges for “recklessly causing” their deaths, three counts of falsifying physical evidence and one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. His indictment on those charges was announced Jan. 19.

Wednesday’s hearing was not related to that indictment, but to the April defense motion to suppress evidence.

McGonagle was the first witness in the hearing, which is expected to take two days.

When he first took the stand, he outlined the initial search for the missing Reids, the police encounter with a man who identified himself as Arthur Kelly at a tent site in the woods, and how that kicked off the investigation that ultimately led them to Clegg.

This article will be updated