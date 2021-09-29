Classes moved to remote status at 2 schools after clusters are identified

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester School District announced Wednesday that COVID-19 clusters had been identified at two city elementary schools. Out of an abundance of caution, the impacted classes have been temporarily moved to remote status.

This affects one class at Green Acres Elementary School and two classes at Parker-Varney Elementary School.

The move to remote learning is for five days, starting Wednesday, Sept. 29. Students in these classes will return to school on Monday, Oct. 4, meaning they would only be in remote status for three school days. The schools are working with families to ensure students have materials needed for remote learning.

“It should go without saying that it’s our strong preference to have all students learning in person,” said Superintendent John Goldhardt. “However, in moving the affected groups to remote status, we are making our best effort to ensure we keep as many students in person as possible.”