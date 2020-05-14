Claremont man charged with selling fatal dose of fentanyl to pregnant woman

CLAREMONT, NH — A Claremont man is being held without bail after he was charged in the death of a pregnant Lebanon woman who allegedly overdosed on fentanyl in a convenience store bathroom.

Kacey Grizzaffi, 22, was pregnant with twins when she died in February.

Police arrested, Christopher Santolucito, 36, on Wednesday, charging him with two counts of selling heroin, two counts of selling fentanyl, two counts of selling heroin with death resulting, two counts of selling fentanyl with death resulting, and two counts of second-degree assault for the stillborn deaths of the twins, according to a statement released by Claremont police.

Grizzaffi suffered an overdose in the bathroom at Birney’s Mini Mart in Claremont on Feb. 21, according to police. First responders tried to revive Grizzaffi in the store, but those attempts failed, according to police. Autopsy results revealed that she died as a result of fentanyl toxicity, according to police.

Police went through Grizzaffi’s cell phone records, and linked her whereabouts to available video surveillance before identifying Santolucito as the man who allegedly sold her the fatal doses of drugs, according to police.

Grizzaffi struggled with addiction according to her obituary and had been arrested in Lebanon in September and charged with possession of heroin.

Santolucito was arraigned Wednesday in the Sullivan Superior Court in Newport and ordered held without bail on the charges of selling heroin and fentanyl with death resulting. He was also ordered held on $10,000 for the other charges, according to police.

The case remains under investigation.