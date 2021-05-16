Citywide water main flushing begins May 16

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Water Works will begin flushing 500 miles of water mains within the Manchester Water Works’ water distribution system starting May 16. The six-week program will be conducted by Manchester Water Works’ employees between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, in order to minimize the inconvenience to customers. Guy Chabot, Manchester Water Works Deputy Director, said the biennial program helps improve water quality.

The flushing program will generally progress starting at the Water Treatment Plant in east Manchester, westerly across the city and portions of the surrounding towns which Manchester Water Works serves. Heavy commercial users will be notified by the Manchester Water Works prior to work being done in their immediate area. Chabot asked that residential customers with special needs, such as in-house dialysis equipment, call the department to make their locations known so that they may also be notified in advance.

Customers may experience a slight discoloration of water during the flushing program due to the increased velocity of the water in the pipelines. Chabot indicated that he regrets that the program may inconvenience some customers, but that it is a necessary part of the departments’ preventive maintenance program. Customers experiencing prolonged or excessive discoloration are asked to call the department after allowing ten to fifteen minutes to flush their own service lines.

Any customers with questions regarding the program are also asked to contact the Manchester Water Works at 603-792-2808.

An expandable map of the areas to be flushed is below.

