UPDATE: Jan. 26 Citywide snow emergency cancelled after reconsideration of forecast

MANCHESTER, NH – The Public Works Director has cancelled a snow emergency that was declared early Tuesday morning.

At 11:46 a.m. the following memo went out from the Department of Public Works:

After further consideration and updated forecast information, the Snow Emergency declared earlier today has been rescinded by the Public Works Director. Parking will be allowed on streets this evening. We apologize for any inconvenience.

A Snow Emergency is usually declared when the amount of snowfall anticipated overnight would require plowing of all city streets.

Below are the usual parking places during snow emergencies.

Here’s the current forecast, including radar.

— Victory Parking Garage at 25 Vine Street between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. Vehicles parking outside these times will be subject to parking fees of $.75 per hour and can be paid at any meter in the garage.

— Pearl Street Parking Lot located off Orange Street between Elm and Chestnut Streets is available between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. Unauthorized vehicles in the lot outside of these times will be subject to parking tickets.

— Behind West Side Arena located at 2 Electric Street is also available between 8:00 pm to 8:00 am. Unauthorized vehicles in this lot outside of these times will be subject to towing and parking tickets.

Vehicles that are impounded will be stored at the City’s Vehicle Impoundment Area, located in Derryfield Park off of Bridge Street. In order to recover an impounded vehicle, the owner will be required to present proof of ownership and make a payment of $110.00 in cash. Vehicles not recovered within 24 hours will be subject to additional towing and storage charges.

Go to www.manchesternh.gov/snow to sign up for automatic e-mail or text notifications of Snow Emergencies.