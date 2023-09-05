Citywide Arts Festival Sept. 11-17: A guide for lovers and supporters of the arts

MANCHESTER, NH – In its inaugural year the Citywide Arts Festival 2022 created a street-market vibe that brought thousands of people to the center of the city.

This year’s festival, a week-long series of arts and music events from Sept. 11-17 including dance and art classes, and improv, at loctions around the city, will again culminate in an open-air street fair where artists and artisans will be set up to show their work and sell their wares. There will also be live performances and a chance to connect directly with many local artists and performers.

And just as it did last year, the Citywide Arts Festival will coincide with the annual CelebratED back-to-school party held at Veterans Park, where there will be plenty of school-related things to see and do.

The importance of arts in education and the celebration of the arts is what makes our community stronger and more vibrant and which keeps the arts alive.

Plan to participate in one of the many events throughout the week (see the schedule below) and then spend Sept. 16-17 soaking in the creative vibe.

Below: Scenes from 2022 Citywide Art Fest via Facebook

A special thank you to Currier Museum of Art and all of the wonderful things they are offering for the 2023 Manchester Citywide Arts Festival! Come see them at the street fair on Sept 16th and 17th to view their Wishing House and fill out a flag to be included on it. The Wishing House is a community project started on July 15, 2023, with artist Mark Ragonese. It is temporarily placed outside the Currier Museum of Art and will be moved to Stark Park in October.