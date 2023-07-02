City’s Independence Day fireworks postponed to July 6

MANCHESTER, NH – The City of Manchester, NH has re-scheduled its Independence Day Celebration to Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Arms Park. The fireworks display provided by Pyrotecnico will begin at dusk, approximately 9:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Please feel free to bring your own chairs and picnic dinner for your family. No alcoholic beverages or glass bottles are allowed. No pets please. Portable toilets will be available.

Both the East and West bound spans of the Notre Dame (Bridge Street) Bridge will be closed to all traffic (foot and vehicular) at 8 a.m. on July 3.