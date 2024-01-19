City’s emergency operations shifts into ‘enhanced monitoring’ as frigid temps set in

The 1269 Cafe, located at 456 Union St., operates as a warming station between Dec. and March. File Photo

MANCHESTER, NH – The National Weather Service, Gray, ME, is predicting cold weather this weekend, including wind chills in the single digits Saturday and Sunday during the day and wind chills into the negative overnight Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights. The latest forecast information can be found here

The City’s Emergency Operations Center will be placed into Enhanced Monitoring. The Manchester Fire Department will be conducting fatality prevention outreach in the city during daytime hours starting today through at least Monday. 

Check on your family, friends and neighbors, especially those at elevated risk such as the very young, elderly, individuals remaining outdoors for extended periods of time, and those who have underlying health conditions.  

Exposure to frigid temperatures can cause hypothermia and frostbite. If you must be outside,  dress in several layers of loose-fitting warm, dry clothing. Cover body parts most often affected by frostbite such as your head including nose, ears, cheeks, and chin, as well as hands and feet. If you or someone else is experiencing hypothermia or frostbite seek medical attention as soon as possible. 

If you must use an alternative heating source, the Fire Prevention Division encourages residents to keep flammable items at least 3 feet away from the heat source. Remember to turn portable heaters off when you leave the room or go to bed, plug portable space heaters directly into an outlet not an extension cord, and use portable space heaters with an automatic shut-off.  Generators should be placed outside at least 20 feet from your home, and away from windows,  doors, and vents. Make sure your home has operating fire alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. 

Cold weather may also lead to frozen water pipes, such as those in exposed outdoor areas,  unheated interior areas or pipes that run against exterior walls with little to no insulation. If your pipes do freeze, do not use a blowtorch, kerosene or propane heater, or other open flame device to attempt to thaw the pipe. 

Emergency Shelter options are located at: 

Name  Hours  Address
Families in Transition Adult Emergency  Shelter  Check-in 6 pm  199 Manchester Street
Beech Street Shelter  Check-in 5 pm – 10 pm  39 Beech Street
Waypoint Youth Shelter (18-24 years old)  7 pm – 7 am  298 Hanover Street
Waypoint On Call Support 24/7  (800) 640-6486

Warming Center options are located at: 

Name  Hours  Address
1269 Café  9:30 am – 4 pm 456 Union Street
1269 Café  8 pm – 7 am
Waypoint Resource Center, Drop-In  (12-24 years old) Tuesday – Sunday 10 am – 7pm Mondays by appointment 298 Hanover  

Street
Beech Street Engagement Center  9 am – 5 pm 39 Beech Street
Beech Street Emergency Warming Center Friday, Saturday and Sunday  January 19-21 

7 pm – 7 am

 

