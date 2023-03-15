City Year, MCC partnering for affordable pathway to teaching, application deadline March 24

MANCHESTER, NH – City Year New Hampshire (CYNH) and Manchester Community College (MCC) announce a pilot partnership to offer an affordable pathway into teaching, address New Hampshire’s teacher shortage, and support the academic and socio-emotional growth of Manchester students.

For the first time, City Year is offering young people (ages 17-25) an opportunity to serve 25 hours rather than 40+ hours per week—making room for coursework and other responsibilities.

“Manchester Community College is thrilled to support City Year volunteers on their pathway to becoming teachers,” says Brian Bicknell, MCC President. “Our Teacher Education program offers both in-person and online classes taught by faculty who are also practitioners in the field and our intensive one-on-one advising leads to student success.”

“City Year believes in the power of young people to make a meaningful impact in our community and we want every young person to have the opportunity to serve, to give back, to learn and grow themselves. Our partnership with MCC makes service possible for more people,” said City Year NH Executive Director Pawn Nitichan.

City Year AmeriCorps Members work in diverse teams for one year in Manchester elementary and middle schools. As Student Success Coaches, City Year members provide support to students, classrooms, and the whole school. They form positive developmental relationships with students, enabling members to deliver integrated academic and social-emotional support to students who need them most.

City Year’s pilot team members will serve an additional Manchester elementary school, positively impacting hundreds of students. Superintendent of Schools Jenn Gillis said, “City Year corps members are able to make a difference every day for students in our community, and we are excited about the potential of expanding to another school. As a district, we are constantly exploring alternative pathways to teaching positions, and we applaud City Year’s initiative.”

The pilot position offers a living stipend and a $3,447 education grant upon completion of the 10-month term (900 hours) of service.

Current and prospective Manchester Community College students can serve with City Year while taking teacher preparation or other courses. MCC offers a comprehensive program of studies at just $215 per credit. Applicants unaffiliated with MCC are also encouraged to apply.

This new partnership offers classroom and experiential learning to develop a new generation of teachers and community leaders. City Year’s pilot (900 hours) and full-time (1700 hours) AmeriCorps members benefit from extensive professional development, career support, and mentorship in City Year, and participants co-enrolled at MCC may also use its many on-campus resources.

“City Year members go on to do amazing things in the community; a year of service is so transformative. It’s not only a win for students, but also the young people who serve,” Nitichan said.

City Year is accepting 15 participants into the new service opportunity, in addition to 50 full-time members. Applications are due through CityYear.org/900-school-day- learning-coach by March 24. Applications to MCC are open now by clicking this link.