City Works: Arms Park stair mural presentation; Smyth Road/Radburn Street public hearing continued to June 2

City Works is a regular feature designed to provide a preview of upcoming city meetings including, but not limited to, Planning, Zoning and Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

PLANNING BOARD

The Planning Board met on Thursday, April 21 and the following decisions were rendered during their regularly scheduled business meeting. If you missed the meeting or you would like to see more details, the meeting is available on-demand.

IMP2022-002: 434 Union Street – application approved.

application approved. S2022-002: 268 Morse Road – application approved.

application approved. SP2022-005: 105 Prospect Street – waivers and application approved for the applicant to use the second design in the meeting packet with a condition that the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approve a change to the fire code. If the code change fails at the BoMA level, the first design is approved by the Planning Board without further hearing.

The following case will remain open and will be continued to the June 2 Public Hearing.

PDSP2022-002: Properties located between Smyth Road and Radburn Street for proposed 305 dwelling units.

New Business

Under new business, a signage discussion was held to review the proposed signage for the Red Oak apartment complex being built at 409 Elm Street. A variance was approved by the Zoning Board (April 14) for the signage locations and size. It is worth noting; however, the Amoskeag Overlay District was opposed to the rooftop signage due to the fact that it exceeded the size of sign that would typically be allowed in this district. In the initial approval for this construction project, the Planning Board had a condition that if signage was to be added or modified, additional review by the Planning Board would be required — after discussion, the Board approved all signage, with exception of the rooftop sign as it does not fit in context with other signage in the area and the Board felt that it is overpowering in scale, lighting and position.

HERITAGE COMMISSION

The Heritage Commission will meet on Tuesday, April 26 at 5:30 pm. The following items are on the agenda and project applications are posted here. The Commission meets in the Walter Stiles Conference Room at City Hall and the public is welcome to attend. If you would like to comment for or against any project and cannot make the meeting, you may send an email to heritagecommission@manchesternh.gov .

70 Market Street: Applicant is seeking a regulatory review of a sign permit application in the Amoskeag Corporation Housing Historic District. Specifically, the applicant seeks approval for three signs for the building tenant LNA Health Careers.

Sign A: 4” raised letters in dark green mounted on white pvc, 46” wide by 8” high.

4” raised letters in dark green mounted on white pvc, 46” wide by 8” high. Sign B: a double-sided wood sign, 12” high by 29” wide to be mounted on an existing freestanding post with iron bracket.

a double-sided wood sign, 12” high by 29” wide to be mounted on an existing freestanding post with iron bracket. Sign C: a single-sided aluminum sign mounted to the rear of the building, 11” high by 25” wide.

Arms Park Stairs Mural: At the request of the City of Manchester Economic Development Office, Manchester Connects will make a presentation to the Commission seeking support for the conceptual artwork for the Arms Park stairs mural project. This project was discussed by the Lands & Building Committee on April 19 and the meeting is available to watch on-demand. Bear in mind that approval from the full Board of Mayor and Aldermen is still pending for this project.