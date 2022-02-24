City-wide snow emergency declared for Friday night; parking hours extended and Gill Stadium is now available

MANCHESTER, NH – Due to the current Winter Storm Warning and anticipated snowfall the Public Works Director has declared a Snow Emergency that will be in effect from 10 p.m. Friday, February 25, 2022, until 6 a.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Upon declaration of a Snow Emergency, any vehicle parked on the streets will be towed and impounded. Vehicles parked in the downtown district are not subject to towing until after 1:00 am. Look for the blinking strobe lights placed at various intersections throughout the City or call the Highway Department at 603-624-6444 with any questions

Snow Emergency parking is available at four locations across the city:

— Victory Parking Garage at 25 Vine Street between 8:00 p.m. Friday and 6:00 p.m. Saturday. Vehicles parking outside these times will be subject to parking fees of $.75 per hour and can be paid at any meter in the garage.

— Pearl Street Parking Lot located off Orange Street between Elm and Chestnut Streets is available between 8:00 p.m. Friday and 6:00 p.m. Saturday. Unauthorized vehicles in the lot outside of these times will be subject to parking tickets.

— Behind West Side Arena located at 2 Electric Street is also available between 8:00 pm Friday to 8:00 pm Saturday. Unauthorized vehicles in this lot outside of these times will be subject to towing and parking tickets.

— **NEW – Gill Stadium Parking Lot, located at the intersection of Valley Street & Beech Street, South of the JFK Coliseum will be available between 8:00 pm Friday to 8:00 pm Saturday. Unauthorized vehicles in this lot outside of these times will be subject to towing and parking tickets.

Vehicles that are impounded will be stored at the City’s Vehicle Impoundment Area, located in Derryfield Park off of Bridge Street. In order to recover an impounded vehicle, the owner will be required to present proof of ownership and make a payment of $110.00 in cash. Vehicles not recovered within 24 hours will be subject to additional towing and storage charges.

Go to www.manchesternh.gov/snow to sign up for automatic e-mail or text notifications of Snow Emergencies.