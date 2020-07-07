City unveiling new website later in July

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, the City of Manchester announced it will soon launch a new version of ManchesterNH.gov, the City’s official website. The new website will go live on July 20, 2020, but residents can view the updated site now at test.manchesternh.gov

“The website refresh demonstrates the City of Manchester’s ongoing commitment to make it easier for residents to find information, engage with online services and learn what is happening across our city,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “This new website helps to increase accessibility, offers a clean layout and improves upon our pre-existing search functionality — creating a better way for the public to access digital services.”

The website has simplified the home page, and uses a data-driven approach to offer easier access to the most-visited pages. In addition, the entire site is fully responsive, making it easier for residents to access information on a smartphone or tablet.

“The goal of this redesign is to help users find information quickly and efficiently and to make navigating the site more intuitive,” added Greg Duval, Web Services Administrator, Information Systems.

Residents who wish to view the updated website before it goes live can visit test.manchesternh.gov prior to July 20. Any questions or feedback can be emailed to webmaster@manchsternh.gov