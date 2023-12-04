City to update 5 playgrounds for $790K, seeking proposals through Dec. 27

You can read the full requirements and how to submit proposals ⇒ here.

MANCHESTER, NH – The city has put out a request for proposals for work at five city parks to remove old equipment and update the playgrounds.

Under the direction of the city’s Parks, Recreation, and Cemetery Division, the work at the five parks – Livingston Park on Hooksett Road; Pine Island Park on Brown Ave.; Simpson Park on Coolidge Ave.; Stevens Park on Mammoth Road and Wolf Park on Harvell Street will be as follows:

Remove and dispose of play equipment and playground surface material following all local, state, and federal regulations. The Vendor shall send the materials to a recycler or sell for scrap material to the greatest extent practical.

Grade and prepare the site for new equipment installation.

Design, provide, and install playground equipment and resilient solid surface material within the proposed total budget for each location the project.

Meet the newly passed New Hampshire RSA 155:83 Public Playground Accessibility. Any public playground constructed on or after January 1, 2024, shall, in addition to meeting general safety standards and Americans with Disabilities Act standards, include accessible pathways made from resilient solid surface material that is not a loose fill or aggregate, beginning at the entrance of the playground, continuing to each piece of playground equipment, and extending to the playground exit. Source. 2023, 196:1, eff. October 3, 2023.

Supply direct supervision from the manufacturer or supply qualified and certified representative during playground installation.

Perform a post-installation inspection of equipment upon completion to ensure the proper installation of the equipment. Modifications must be submitted in writing to the City if not correctly installed and remedied immediately. The City will conduct co-inspection with the Vendor’s representative of assembly and installation work following installation. The City or its representatives will supply the punch list for completion generated by this co-inspection. The Vendor shall submit to the City the manufacturer’s certification of compliance and warranty following punch list completion.

Documentation attesting the equipment has been installed, meeting all specifications warranted by the manufacturer. Provide the City with the manufacturer’s warranty of installed equipment.



Construction start date is Spring 2024, with a completion date of no later than Friday, December 13, 2024.

