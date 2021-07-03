City Tennis-NH week-long camp program starts July 26

MANCHESTER, NH – The City Tennis-NH Summer Camp is scheduled this year for July 26-30 at the Derryfield School tennis courts, 2108 River Road. The program has been in operation for close to 20 years. The purpose of the program is to provide opportunities to children and youth of New Hampshire that live in its cities. These children and youth may not have the chance to access the sport of tennis; as such we want to make this opportunity available to the children and youth of New Hampshire to participate in the sport for a lifetime. As this is a core element for participation, careful screening occurs.

The City Tennis-NH Summer Camp has been held at The Derryfield School and in the city of Nashua. Given the popularity of the program, over the years we have served children of ages from 6 to 17.

To conduct this exciting program, the project has teamed up with local organizations and businesses, as well as, national professional tennis organizations and the governing body of tennis.

The tennis instruction has been provided by area high school/college tennis players and tennis professionals that volunteer their time for one week, five days, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cost for the campers is $5, which has included T-shirt, snacks, racquet, and potentially a trip to the US Open for Arthur Ashe Kids Day.

For more information about City Tennis-NH, please contact Gustavo Moral at 644-3544 x111 or 566-3197 – moral@isnnh.com – volunteer opportunities still available.

CURRENT SPONSORS – Sponsorship opportunities are available.

CAMP STAFF

Alan Chandronnait

Founder of Chandronnait Tennis Academy in Bow, Alan achieved ATP world rankings in singles and doubles, where he played Arthur Ashe among other world Grand Slam winners. Alan was a standout at nationally ranked LSU and named All-Southeast Conference Player of the Year and is the best tennis player that NH has produced. Alan, has coached a high number of top juniors in the State, many of whom have become State Champions and have gone on to play in college. Alan has been recognized as USPTA/New England Northern Pro of the Year and inducted in the USTA/New England Tennis Hall of Fame. For more: https://www.ctatennis.net/alan-chandronnait

Sophia Correnti

Sophia will be a freshman at The Derryfield School in 2022, yet her dedication to tennis and training for the sport are evident and we are pleased that she will be part of the experienced and highly regarded City Tennis-NH camp staff.

Natasha Hesse

Natasha has a Bachelor’s degree in Coaching and has been the Head Coach for the Girls Tennis Team at Memorial High School in Manchester for thirteen years. Natasha is an experienced competitive player and wants to be known nowadays as “the best Grandma.”

Lynn Miller

Retired Wheaton College Head Men’s and Women’s Tennis Coach (1980-2015), Lynn has been inducted in: USTA and USPTA/New England Tennis Hall of Fame, Wheaton College Athletics Hall of Fame, Plymouth State College (University) Athletics Hall of Fame. Lynn coached the 2021 Championship Kearsarge Regional HS Boys’ Team. USPTA, PTR and USTA High Performance Certified.

Gustavo Moral

“Gus” is the Camp Director and founder. Gus has coached The Derryfield School Girls tennis team since 1998 and has been honored as the 2008 USTA/New England High School Coach of the Year, the 2014 PTR/New England Pro of the Year, the 2017 Derryfield School Distinguished Coach Award. Gus has been involved at the State, New England and National organizational levels with the USTA.

Gerald “Gerry” Rosado

Gerry has been a stalwart of the tennis program at Pinkerton Academy since 2001. This makes Gerry one of the longest-tenured high school tennis coaches in New Hampshire. Gerry is also part of the faculty at Pinkerton Academy and a charismatic coach respected by his players and opponents alike.