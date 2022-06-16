City swimming pools and splash pads open for 2022 season on June 17

Thursday, June 16, 2022 City of Manchester Community, Government 0

Livingston Pool

MANCHESTER, NH –The City of Manchester will be opening its aquatics facilities for the summer on  Friday, June 17, 2022.  

Hours of operation are as follows: 

Open hours 

Note: Livingston Pool will also feature Adult Lap swimming Monday through Friday from  12-12:45 p.m.

All facilities are open to the public seven days a week (weather permitting), through  August 14

For any additional information please contact the Parks and Recreation Office at 624-6444.

Dupont Splash Pad. File Photo/Carol Robidoux

 

