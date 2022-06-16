City swimming pools and splash pads open for 2022 season on June 17

First Name

MANCHESTER, NH –The City of Manchester will be opening its aquatics facilities for the summer on Friday, June 17, 2022.

Hours of operation are as follows:

Open hours

Note: Livingston Pool will also feature Adult Lap swimming Monday through Friday from 12-12:45 p.m.

All facilities are open to the public seven days a week (weather permitting), through August 14.

For any additional information please contact the Parks and Recreation Office at 624-6444.