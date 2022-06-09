City Speed: Hillside runners take home gold in NH Middle School Meet of Champions

Thursday, June 9, 2022 Carol Robidoux High School Sports, Sports 0
Golden ladies: Hillside’s 4×100 relay team brought home statewide gold after a stellar run at the 2022 NH Middle School Meet of Champions. Pictured, from left Tianna Mann, Madilyn Houghton, Sadie Mungere, and Neveah Powell. Photo/Kris Pelletier

MANCHESTER, NH – On June 7 middle school track-and-field athletes from across the state gathered at Memorial High School for the 2022 NH Middle School Meet of Champions, including students from Hillside and McLaughlin middle schools.

Student-athletes competed in relays, hurdles, sprints, shot put, discus and long jump during the afternoon meet which brought qualifying students together for the annual championship.
Among the highlights included a big win for Hillside Middle School’s women’s 4×100 relay. Teammates Neveah Powell, Sadie Mungere, Madilyn Houghton and Tianna Mann took home the gold with a time of 55:52.
Full results from the meet are posted below.

 

