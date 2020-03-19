City seeks those who want to donate time, talent, treasure or other resources during COVID-19 emergency

MANCHESTER, NH – The City of Manchester has received numerous phone calls and emails from citizens that want to know what they can do to help their community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to this widespread community support, the City of Manchester developed a form for people to fill out who if people want to help with either a donation of time, money or resources.

If a need arises that fits your options, someone will reach out to you.

“The support we’ve seen from across our community is incredible,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “I want to thank everyone for all they’ve done over the last week. We are facing an unprecedented time in our city’s history, and many things are unknown. But, residents across the Queen City have stepped forward and offered help to our health care providers, our first responders, our students and more. It makes me so proud to be from Manchester.”

Individuals looking to donate time, services, resources, talent or funding can click here to access the help form.