City seeks food vendors for seven summer locations

MANCHESTER, NH – The City of Manchester NH is seeking proposals from vendors for exclusive rights to vend their products at assigned facilities for a seven-month period commencing on April 1, 2023, and ending on October 31, 2023. (See full RFP here and how to apply)

Proposals are due by March 15 for vending at the following locations:

Hunt Pool / Gill Stadium**

Dupont Splash Pad

Raco Theodore Pool

Crystal Lake Park

Youngsville Ballfield (Candia Rd)

Derryfield Park*(see footnote)

Livingston Park *(see footnote)

Note: Derryfield and Livingston Parks have existing youth recreational sport concessions that operate during various times. Vendor(s) awarded these facilities may continue to operate during these periods at a designated area deemed appropriate by the Chief of Parks or designee. (Anticipated impact on vendor’s revenue should be reflected in bid amount.) The same applies for any events that occur at these parks such as road races. The time periods for the youth sports are as follows:

Livingston – Soccer camp, two weeks in summer, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Livingston – NHIAA Cross Country Championship Events: 9

Livingston & Derryfield – Beginning of September through end of October, Weeknights 5:30 to 8 p.m., Weekends 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

April 26 – 29 A Carnival will be held at JFK parking lot across from Hunt Pool. Depending on vendor, setup location and income potential could be affected during that time period. Existing concession stands may be operating at the ball field next door in the evenings as well.

Other locations that are under the purview of the Parks & Recreation Division, but not listed here will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Overview of requirements.