City seeks food vendors for seven summer locations

MANCHESTER, NH – The City of Manchester NH is seeking proposals from vendors for exclusive rights to vend their products at assigned facilities for a seven-month period commencing on April 1, 2023, and ending on October 31, 2023. (See full RFP here and how to apply)
Proposals are due by March 15 for vending at the following locations:
- Hunt Pool / Gill Stadium**
- Dupont Splash Pad
- Raco Theodore Pool
- Crystal Lake Park
- Youngsville Ballfield (Candia Rd)
- Derryfield Park*(see footnote)
- Livingston Park *(see footnote)
Note: Derryfield and Livingston Parks have existing youth recreational sport concessions that operate during various times. Vendor(s) awarded these facilities may continue to operate during these periods at a designated area deemed appropriate by the Chief of Parks or designee. (Anticipated impact on vendor’s revenue should be reflected in bid amount.) The same applies for any events that occur at these parks such as road races. The time periods for the youth sports are as follows:
Livingston – Soccer camp, two weeks in summer, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Livingston – NHIAA Cross Country Championship Events: 9
Livingston & Derryfield – Beginning of September through end of October, Weeknights 5:30 to 8 p.m., Weekends 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
April 26 – 29 A Carnival will be held at JFK parking lot across from Hunt Pool. Depending on vendor, setup location and income potential could be affected during that time period. Existing concession stands may be operating at the ball field next door in the evenings as well.
Other locations that are under the purview of the Parks & Recreation Division, but not listed here will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
Overview of requirements.
- Facilities consist of various aquatic facilities and parks within Manchester.
- Vending consists of but may not be limited to food.
- The Parks, Recreation and Cemetery Division will allow more than one vendor at a location, as long as the product varies. (For example, a sandwich vendor and an ice cream vendor will be allowed at the same location, two sandwich vendors will not be allowed at the same location.)
- Dates, times of access, normal operation and requirements vary according to type of facility assigned.
- The Parks, Recreation and Cemetery Division reserves the right to allow Organizations to provide and sell any product during the Organization’s permitted park event.
- A $150.00 minimum “proposed amount” per location is required to be considered for a location. Any “proposed amounts” that are under the $150.00 minimum will not be considered.
- Proposers must submit pages 8-9 in order to be considered.
- 100% of the amount proposed must be received by the Parks, Recreation &Cemetery Division prior to any vending taking place or April 1, 2023 (whichever is sooner). Payments must be in the form of a certified check, bank cashier’s or bank official’s check drawn on a solvent bank and made payable to the “City of Manchester.”