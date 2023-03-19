City seeks bids for prequalified contractors for ADA-compliant sidewalk improvements

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – The City of Manchester is accepting prequalification for improving the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance sidewalk throughout downtown Manchester, NH, and the ADA ramp with the tactile panel.

Qualifications are due Wednesday, March 29, 2023, by 2 p.m.

This contract consists of:

Providing all labor, material, and equipment necessary to replace and/or replace approximately 4,700 linear feet of concrete and brick sidewalk with colored stamped concrete sidewalk, concrete sidewalk, and asphalt sidewalk;

Reconstruction of approximately 3,600 SY of concrete and asphalt sidewalk;

Replace existing sidewalk with colored stamped concrete, concrete sidewalk and asphalt sidewalk;

Construction of ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps with tactile surfaces;

Reset of granite curbing as needed;

Cross-walk striping, as needed;

Installation of tree grates as needed.

All contractors interested in bidding are required to submit a sealed prequalification package before the above-noted deadline.

Prequalification forms may be obtained at the Office of the Department of Public Works for $5 or from our website.

Construction plans are currently under development and a formal advertisement for bids will be published in early March 2023.

Prequalified Contractors will be notified when plans, specifications and proposal forms are available on the City’s website here.