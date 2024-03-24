City seeks bids for downtown ‘street team’ to provide cleaning and hospitality services

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Economic Development Office (MEDO) is seeking bids from contractors to provide cleaning, public safety and hospitality services to the downtown.

The program is targeted to begin this summer and the aim is to improve the downtown vibe.

A Request for Proposals (RFP) was posted March 20 for the pilot program intended to boost public health and safety in the Downtown and Historic Millyard areas of the Central Business Service District (CBSD).

Collaborating with the Department of Public Works, Manchester Police Department, and the Parking Division, MEDO seeks bids from qualified contractors for a 12-month pilot program. This program will assemble a specialized Street Team to provide cleaning, maintenance, safety, and hospitality services 6-7 days a week, with coverage 8 hours a day.

Activities include litter collection, trash can cleaning, weed control, pressure washing sidewalks, graffiti removal, street fixture upkeep, minor landscaping and watering, pet waste clean-up, and snow removal to ensure safe and welcoming public rights-of-way.

Additionally, team members will offer hospitality services, including friendly assistance, directions, and information about local attractions.

Procurement Timeline

3/20/2024: RFP Issued

4/3/2024: Deadline for Questions

4/10/2024: Responses to Questions

4/18/2024: Written Proposal Deadline

Early May: Presentations or Discussions (if conducted)

Early-Mid May: Award Announcement

May – June: Contractual Process’

July: Commencement of services begins

Check out the full RFP here.