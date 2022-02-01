City seeking event/project grant applications for ARPA funds

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and the Manchester Planning and Community Development Department announced that the city is looking for community projects and events that can be funded in part through American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Approved by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in 2021, the Community Event and Activation Grant (CEAG) program

provides up to $10,000 to support and increase the number of community-based projects and events in an effort to help Manchester recover from the negative effects of COVID-19.

“This is a great opportunity for our community,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “This program allows individuals, organizations, and neighborhood groups to apply for up to $10,000 for community-based projects and events. After two years of uncertainty as a result of COVID-19, Manchester residents are ready to celebrate the strength and resiliency of our community. Our residents know best what our city needs to thrive, and with the CEAG program, we’re empowering them to be proactive and make a positive impact.”

Applicants can apply for up to $10,000 per grant for community-based projects and events that contribute to economic development and tourism and support a vibrant and healthy community. All applicants are required to provide a 25% match for each project or event, which can include direct funding, in-kind donations or volunteer hours.

Examples of eligible projects include, but are not limited to, public art installations, outdoor seating or bike racks and events such as concerts in the park, a neighborhood block party or sporting event.

The CEAG program is funded in multiple rounds, and the first round application is due on March 31, 2022. Applicants are strongly encouraged to submit their application as soon as possible to expedite the application review process.

The application for Manchester’s Community Event and Activation Grant program can be found here.

Completed applications can be e-mailed to PCD@manchesternh.gov with the subject line “CEAG Application” or mailed to City of Manchester, Planning and Community Development, Attn: CEAG Application, 1 City Hall Plaza, Manchester, NH 03101.

Anyone with questions can e-mail PCD@manchesternh.gov or call (603) 792-6725.