City says no to Independence Day fireworks

Thursday, June 4, 2020 Andrew Sylvia City Hall, Government 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
stock photo

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Queen City will not have fireworks this Fourth of July.

On Tuesday night, the Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig defeated a motion to keep the fireworks display, breaking a 6-6 tie among the Board of Aldermen.

That motion was made by At-Large Alderman Joseph Kelly Levasseur and seconded by Ward 8 Alderman Michael Porter.

“We lost Memorial Day and now Independence Day? C’mon,” said Porter.

Craig preceded Levasseur’s motion by listing off several other cities in New England that have already cancelled fireworks this year due to safety concerns and also noted that the city would not have to pay a fee to the company they normally use for fireworks if they cancelled the event now.

Opposition votes to Levasseur’s motion included Ward 2 Alderman Will Steward, Ward 3 Alderman Patrick Long, Ward 5 Alderman Anthony Sapienza, Ward 11 Alderman Normand Gamache and At- Large Alderman Dan O’Neil.

Ward 1 Alderman Kevin Cavanaugh also voted against Levasseur’s motion after originally abstaining.

On Thursday, Cavanaugh told Manchester Ink Link that he briefly stepped away from the zoom meeting due to his dog barking, missing discussion on the matter and changing his vote after regaining his bearings.

Cavanaugh added that he was swayed by the continuing recommendation from Manchester Health Department Anna Thomas for the city to avoid any large-scale gatherings in attempts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Supporters of Levasseur’s motion included Porter as well as Ward 4 Alderman Jim Roy, Ward 7 Alderman Ross Terrio, Ward 9 Alderman Barbara Shaw and Ward 12 Alderman Keith Hirschmann.

Ward 6 Alderman Elizabeth Moreau and Ward 10 Alderman Bill Barry were absent.

About Andrew Sylvia 1629 Articles
Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and license to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.