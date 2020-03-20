City repeats request for residents to stay home when possible

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Friday afternoon, the Manchester Emergency Operations Center and municipal leaders provided another reminder to residents to stay home whenever possible and only leave home for essential services due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

“The actions we are recommending are difficult but necessary,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “The COVID-19 pandemic is a threat to our community, and it is upon all of us to do our part to save lives. I want to thank everyone for all they have done to keep residents safe so far, and by continuing to work together, we will make it through this difficult time.”

Some individuals are more at-risk to COVID-19 complications than others, including people 60 years or older, people with chronic medical conditions (such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes, etc.), people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women.

However, the EOC has stated that testing supplies are limited and being targeted for symptomatic health care professionals, first responders, and other critical workforce in the community caring for people in high-risk groups, such as the elderly, pregnant women and individuals with compromised immune systems.

Manchester Health Department Director Anna Thomas stating on Thursday night that the city has a capacity of approximately 75 tests per day currently.

Any Manchester residents with a fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, short of breath, coughing and in a high-risk group should stay home and call their doctor, or 603-668-1547 from 9 a.m. or 4 p.m. if they do not have a doctor.

Anyone that believes they are experiencing life-threatening symptoms should call 9-1-1. Anyone with general COVID-19 questions can call 2-1-1.

More information can be found on the EOC page of the city website.