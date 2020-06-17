City releases summer family fun guide

MANCHESTER, NH – On Wednesday, Mayor Joyce Craig and local partners released the City of Manchester’s Summer Family Fun Guide, to outline available programming for youth in Manchester during COVID-19.

“As we started approaching the summer months, I became concerned about available summer programming for kids while we were still facing the impacts of COVID-19,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “We have amazing partners across the city who came together and worked with us to make sure we have a variety of services available for youth this summer. Over the last few weeks, we’ve worked diligently and identified scholarships, transportation and new partnership opportunities for kids across our city. Although things will look different as a result of the pandemic this summer, we’re happy to be able to host events and ensure families have opportunities for programming.”

To increase access to summer youth programming, the Manchester Transit Authority (MTA) is offering free bus service all summer long. Please visit www.mtabus.org for more information.

All available programs are listed below, and can be found online here

YMCA of Downtown Manchester

The Y provides opportunities to explore new activities, interests and cultures through exciting themes. For more information call the YMCA of Downtown Manchester at 603-623-3558. Day camp dates vary. YMCA does accept assistance payments for children under 12 years.

Boys & Girls Club of Manchester

Summer program begins June 16th, from 7am-5pm. Kindergarten and 1st graders will be at Union St. Clubhouse. Second-8th graders will be at Camp Foster (36 Camp Rd. Bedford, NH.) Please call the Club at 603-625-5982 for availability and registration.

BRING IT! Bridge to September

Come and join your great friends at BRING IT! For fitness, yoga, academics, dance, soccer, running, art, chill sessions, and more. Visit BRING IT! Facebook, Instagram and website at www.bringitafterschool.org for more information. Social events will also be hosted starting the week of 7/29.

Manchester Parks and Recreation Division

Parks & Rec is offering tons of in-person and virtual activities, including Storywalks, Arts in the Park and much more! Sports courts and playground structures opening in June. Call (603) 624-6444 or visit the www.manchesternh.gov/Departmen ts/Parks-and-recreation<http:/ /www.manchesternh.gov/ Departments/Parks-and- recreation> for more information.

Girls, Inc.

Camp R.I.S.E. (Remote institute for Summer Engagement) is a free Zoom-based six week camp for rising 6th-8th grade girls, focused on storytelling, career exploration and maintaining connections. Dates: 7/6 – 8/14.

Taking Action is a free 6 week Zoom experience for girls aged 15-18 years motivated to make a change in their community. Girls will explore, design, and implement a girl-led activism project. Dates: 7/6 – 8/14. Call 603-623-1117 for more information.

Email Karen Billings for more information: kbillings@girlsincnewhampshire .org.

*There is currently a waitlist for this program.

Manchester Police Athletic League (MPAL)

Free summer athletic, educational, and enrichment programs will be offered to boys and girls. Your child will receive support and encouragement from positive adult role models as coaches and mentors. For more information, contact MPAL at 603-626-0211 and view the summer schedule at www.manchesterpoliceathleticle ague.org.

UNH Manchester Excell-In-Stem

Join a 2-week remote EXCELL-in-STEM program for middle school English learners starting July 6th (high school students accept if space permits). Explore engineering and physics concepts, with hands on materials provided Monday – Thursday from 9:00-noon. Visit manchester.unh.edu/res earch/stem-discovery-lab/stem- programs-youth to register.

Currier Museum of Art Center

The Currier Museum of Art Center provides unique learning opportunities for students through themed art camps relating to the Currier Museum’s special exhibitions and permanent collection. Art camps expose children to art making in a variety of ways: drawing, painting, collage, printmaking, and sculpture. Each camp session includes a virtual educator-led tour of the Currier’s collection for all students. Student artwork will be displayed in a virtual gallery throughout the summer. For more information visit www.currier.org/art-center or call (603) 518-4922.

Manchester Public Library

Readers of all ages will explore fun and exciting events this summer. Activities will be offered remotely and plans include a virtual summer reading program, curbside pickup for books and other materials, Story Walks in the Park and more. The Bookmobile could also be rolling into a space near you very soon! For more information visit www.manchesterlibrary.org or call 603-624-6550.

Manchester Housing Authority

Summer activities including corn hole, outdoor sports, wiffle ball, kickball, and cross country runs with safety precautions, as well as outdoor movie night, live music and much more! For more information call 603-851-6012.

Manchester Health Department

The Manchester Health Department will be offering summer activity kits for families to promote activity and learning all summer long. For more information or to request a kit, call 603-624-6466.

Manchester Office of Youth Services

Programming is free for middle & high school students, and will start 7/6 with an end date TBD. Activities are drop-in but all participants will need a signed permission slip prior to participating (available on OYS website). For more information, please visit Facebook.com/OYSMancehster and Manchesternh.gov/youth:

* Ketchup Club – virtual homework help and tutoring, available Monday – Friday from 8am – 5pm by appointment only. Call (603) 624-6470 to schedule a session.

* Bootcamp – conditioning and cardio in Livingston park, Mondays and Wednesdays from 10-11am

* Soccer – skills and drills in Sheridan-Emmett Park, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2:30-4:30pm

* FAQ – OYS staff answer questions and concerns on the minds of students, dates and times TBD

* Basketball – skills and drills at West HS gym, dates and times TBD

* More activities to come!

Food Programs

Find a free healthy meal this summer! Currently breakfast and lunch is provided through the School District on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday on 8 different routes. Dinner is provided at the YMCA (Stark Street Entrance) Monday – Friday from 4:30pm – 5:340pm at the Boys and Girls Club (Walnut Street Entrance) from 3:20-5:30pm.

Manchester School District

A full summer of fun is planned, including remote options for the summer learning Academy. For more information call 603-624-6300 or visit bookedforsummer.mansd.org.

SNHU-Center for New Americans

Enrichment programs that empower and support the well being of young people with an emphasis on refugee and immigrant students. Fun, sports, activities, snacks, and more offered, with plans to start in person in July. For more information, please call 603-626-9072.

Manchester Health Department & YMCA Zumba

Join us for a summer of free Zumba (fitness Latin Dance) to promote wellbeing and work up a sweat! Small group and remote opportunities offered. Sign-ups are required before class. For more information call 603-624-6466.