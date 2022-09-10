City redistributes Green’s responsibilities following resignation

MANCHESTER, N.H. – With the resignation of Manchester Director of Homeless Initiatives Schonna Green, the City of Manchester seeks to continue her work through different parts of local government.

Issues related to homeless/houseless encampments will be coordinated by the Neighborhood Enhancement Team. Residents can still utilize the See Click Fix App or call 603-792-3859 to report concerns related to activity related to encampments.

Members of the City of Manchester’s Welfare and Health Departments now will provide housing insecure residents with available resources such as rental and heating assistance.

Other city departments and non-profit partners will be coming together to provide additional recommendations toward the city’s approach to homeless initiatives in upcoming weeks.