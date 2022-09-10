City redistributes Green’s responsibilities following resignation

Saturday, September 10, 2022 Andrew Sylvia City Hall, Civics, Community 0
Saturday, September 10, 2022 Andrew Sylvia City Hall, Civics, Community 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Schonna Green on Nov. 9, 2021. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – With the resignation of Manchester Director of Homeless Initiatives Schonna Green, the City of Manchester seeks to continue her work through different parts of local government.

Issues related to homeless/houseless encampments will be coordinated by the Neighborhood Enhancement Team. Residents can still utilize the See Click Fix App or call 603-792-3859 to report concerns related to activity related to encampments.

Members of the City of Manchester’s Welfare and Health Departments now will provide housing insecure residents with available resources such as rental and heating assistance.

Other city departments and non-profit partners will be coming together to provide additional recommendations toward the city’s approach to homeless initiatives in upcoming weeks.

 

About this Author

andrewsylvia

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts