City property mask mandate will sunset at end of February

Tuesday, February 15, 2022Andrew SylviaCity Hall, Government, News0
Anna Thomas on Feb. 15, 2022. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – In a unanimous voice vote on Tuesday night, the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved phasing out a mask requirement for people on city property by the end of February.

Manchester Health Department Director Anna Thomas advised the timeline due to the downward trend of COVID-19 infections in the city in recent weeks and providing a window the virus’ incubation period to make sure that any as of yet unknown infections do not manifest themselves during the latter half of the month.

Thomas said that as of Tuesday, there were 423 known active cases in the city compared to 2,500 a month earlier.

In November 2020, the Aldermen narrowly passed a mask resolution for city buildings that was rescinded in June 2021 and re-instated in December 2021.

