City prepared to purchase new self-contained breathing apparatus for firefighters

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday, the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen Community Improvement Committee recommended the acceptance and expenditure of just over $1.5 million to purchase new self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) for the Manchester Fire Department (MFD) and Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT).

The funding will also provide other SCBA accessories and bags for the Manchester Fire Department Rapid Intervention Team.

The City of Manchester is required to contribute 10 percent of the Fiscal Year 2020 Assistance to Firefighters Grant awarded by the federal government, an amount totaling $136,670. Based on the equipment to be purchased, the cost-share for the equipment breaks down to $12,509 to be borne by MHT and $124,161 by MFD.

U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH-01) and Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig were invited to the MFD Central Fire Station on Merrimack Street earlier in the day to gain additional information on the SCBA.

According to Lt. Bob Field, the MFD’s current SCBA equipment is nearing the end of its life expectancy, purchased approximately 14 years ago, with replacement parts often no longer available for these older models.

“The grant came just at the right time,” said MFD Lt. Kevin Holdrege.

Nearly 200 of the devices are needed to protect firefighters at the airport and across the city, with prices almost three times higher than when they were last purchased.

The committee report is scheduled for the full board of Mayor and Aldermen for approval on Tuesday night, and if the recommendation is not accepted, the city would have to pay the full $1.5 million amount for the new devices.