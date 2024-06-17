City opens cooling station in anticipation of heat wave

MANCHESTER, NH – A heat wave warning is in effect for New Hampshire as of June 17 (Tuesday) including an “Excessive Heat” watch effective Wednesday -Thursday, June 19-20. Extreme heat and humid conditions are forecasted with heat indices expected to exceed 100 degrees. For the most up to date forecast information visit www.weather.gov/gyx .

The city’s Emergency Operations Center will be in “nhanced monitoring status” for the duration of this extreme weather event.

At this time, a cooling station at the 39 Beech St. Engagement Center will be open Tuesday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Please remember young children and infants, older adults aged 65+, individuals with chronic medical conditions, pregnant women, athletes and outdoor workers are especially vulnerable to heat.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids, regardless of activity level. Don’t wait until you are thirsty. Avoid sugary and alcoholic drinks, which cause you to lose more body fluid. Avoid very cold drinks because they may cause stomach cramps. Heavy sweating removes salt and minerals from your body that need to be replaced. Sports drinks may replace the salt and minerals lost.

Wear appropriate clothing such as lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses. Wear sunscreen. Sunburn prevents your body from cooling down appropriately, and can make you dehydrated. If you must be outside, apply sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher 30 minutes before going out. Reapply according to package instructions.

Stay Informed

Check for updates. Stay tuned to local news for weather alerts and safety tips.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses.

Monitor those at high risk.

Stay Cool Indoors

The best way to beat the heat is to stay in air-conditioned areas. If you do not have an air conditioner, consider visiting cooled establishments such as a bowling alley, restaurant, shopping mall or movie theater for a few hours. The city’s two libraries are always open to the public for cooling purposes.

While an electric fan may be useful to increase comfort and to draw cool air into your home at night, it should not be your primary cooling device during a heat wave. When the temperature is in the high 90’s or above, a fan will NOT prevent heat-related illness. Taking a cool shower or bath is an effective way to cool down.

Seniors are encouraged to use facilities such as the William B. Cashin Senior Activity Center located at 151 Douglas Street during normal operating hours.

Stay Cool Outdoors

The City of Manchester has several options for public swimming and splash pads, including: Livingston Pool, Raco-Theodore Pool, Dupont Splash Pad, Sheehan-Basquil Splash Pad and Crystal Lake. For more information on locations and operating hours please visit:

Aquatic Facilities (manchesternh.gov)