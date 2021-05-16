City of Nashua seeks input on Comcast contract renewal

Complete a survey on the City of Nashua website to have your voice heard in the city’s process to renew

its franchise agreement with Comcast. A link to the survey can be found here.

The deadline to submit a response is June 13, 2021 at midnight.

Under federal law, Comcast must have a franchise agreement with the City of Nashua to operate its

cable system in the city. Nashua’s agreement is up for renewal in 2022, but the city wanted to get a

head start on collecting public input. The survey takes about 8-9 minutes to complete and consists of 18

multiple choice questions.

In addition to the survey, more detail about Nashua’s agreement with Comcast can be found by clicking

the link above. Questions on how federal rules for cable providers and franchising systems works? Visit

the FCC website, https://www.fcc.gov/media/engineering/cable-television or call 1-888-225-5322.