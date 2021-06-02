City of Manchester To Begin Offering Free, Walk-In Vaccination Clinics

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Mayor Joyce Craig and the Manchester Health Department announced 63 percent of Manchester residents have registered for their COVID-19 vaccination, out of an estimated 98,000 eligible residents 12 years of age and older.

There have been 52,644 residents who have received one or more doses and 40,637 who are considered fully vaccinated, as documented by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. This data does not include residents and staff who were vaccinated through federal programs, including anyone affiliated with the Department of Corrections, the VA Hospital and anyone affiliated with long term care facilities.

In addition, over the past seven days, the City of Manchester’s test positivity rate has decreased to 1.5%, lower than both the City of Nashua (2.8%) and the State of New Hampshire (1.8%).

“The rapidly declining rates of COVID-19 in the City of Manchester is an encouraging sign,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “Anyone twelve years of age and older is eligible to receive a vaccine, and I encourage everyone who is able to get vaccinated. The sooner more residents are vaccinated, the sooner we can ensure our entire community is healthy and safe.”

“Vaccination provides protection against severe illness and hospitalization related to COVID-19. This is especially critical for seniors and people with chronic conditions, such as diabetes, asthma or heart disease,” said Anna Thomas, Public Health Director. “Vaccination may also decrease the risk of spreading the virus to others. Protect yourself and loved ones by getting a vaccine today.”

To continue this positive trend, the City of Manchester Health Department will be offering a free walk-in, vaccination clinic on Mondays (9:00am-11:00am) and Wednesdays (2:00pm-4:00pm) for people who are age 12 or older. Weekly clinic hours will begin on Wednesday, June 9th and no appointment is necessary. All three vaccine types will be available – Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson (while supplies last). The Health Department is located at 1528 Elm Street and is accessible by MTA bus transportation.

For questions or assistance finding a vaccine, residents can call the City’s COVID-19 Hotline at 603-668-1547 (Monday-Friday from 9:00am-3:00pm). Additional vaccination clinics are offered locally at pharmacies and supermarkets and can be found by visiting www.vaccines.gov