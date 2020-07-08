City of Manchester Health Department: Weekly water sample results for July 6

MANCHESTER, NH – In accordance with NH RSA 485-A, Class B waters, those acceptable for fishing, swimming and other recreational purposes, shall not have greater than an average of 88 Escherichia coli (E-coli) per 100 milliliters of water.

When water sample results are greater than an average of 88 E-coli per 100 milliliters, the Manchester Health Department may close the area to swimming until the levels are acceptable. We have listed the current E-coli per 100 milliliter reading below the image of the Natural Bathing location.