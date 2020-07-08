City of Manchester Health Department: Weekly water sample results for July 6

MANCHESTER, NH – In accordance with NH RSA 485-A, Class B waters, those acceptable for fishing, swimming and other recreational purposes, shall not have greater than an average of 88 Escherichia coli (E-coli) per 100 milliliters of water.
When water sample results are greater than an average of 88 E-coli per 100 milliliters, the Manchester Health Department may close the area to swimming until the levels are acceptable. We have listed the current E-coli per 100 milliliter reading below the image of the Natural Bathing location.
|Camp Carpenter
Collection Date
7-6-2020
E. Coli per 100 ml
Lake Right Side: 1
Lake Left Side: 1
|Crystal Lake –
Melody Pines
Collection Date:
7-6-2020
E. Coli per 100 ml
Lake Right Side: 1
Lake Left Side: 2
|Crystal Lake –
Public Beach
Collection Date
7-6-2020
E. Coli per 100 ml
Lake Right Side: 2
Lake Left Side: 16
|Merrimack River –
Arms Park
Collection Date
7-6-2020
E. Coli per 100 m
Single Sample: 40
|Merrimack River –
Fisher Cat Ramp
Collection Date
7-6-2020
E. Coli per 100 ml
Single Sample: 111
|Merrimack River –
Chauncy Ave.
Collection Date
7-6-2020
E. Coli per 100 ml
Lake North Side: 52
Lake South Side: 46
|Merrimack River –
Front Street
Collection Date
7-6-2020
E. Coli per 100 ml:
Single Sample: 39
|Piscataquog River –
Boat Launch/Trestle
Collection Date
7-6-2020
E. Coli per 100 ml
Single Sample: 3
|Piscataquog River –
Upland Street Beach
Collection Date
7-6-2020
E. Coli per 100 ml
Lake Right Side: 6
Lake Left Side: 5
|Piscatoquog River –
West Side Arena Bridge
Collection Date
7-6-2020
E. Coli per 100 ml
Single Sample: 52
|Raco Theodore Park –
Piscataquog River
Collection Date
7-6-2020
E. Coli per 100 ml
Single Sample: 63
|Piscatoquog River –
Bass Island
Collection Date
7-6-2020
E. Coli per 100 ml
Single Sample: 75
|Merrimack River –
Fisher Cat CSO
Collection Date
7-6-2020
E. Coli per 100 ml: >2420
|Merrimack River
Amoskeag Falls Marina
No longer Testing