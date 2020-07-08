City of Manchester Health Department: Weekly water sample results for July 6

Wednesday, July 8, 2020 Manchester Health Department Community, Government 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – In accordance with NH RSA 485-A, Class B waters, those acceptable for fishing, swimming and other recreational purposes, shall not have greater than an average of 88 Escherichia coli (E-coli) per 100 milliliters of water.

When water sample results are greater than an average of 88 E-coli per 100 milliliters, the Manchester Health Department may close the area to swimming until the levels are acceptable. We have listed the current E-coli per 100 milliliter reading below the image of the Natural Bathing location.

Camp Carpenter Crystal Lake - Melody Pines
Camp Carpenter
Collection Date
7-6-2020
E. Coli per 100 ml
Lake Right Side:  1
Lake Left Side: 		 Crystal Lake –
Melody Pines
Collection Date:
7-6-2020
E. Coli per 100 ml
Lake Right Side:  1
Lake Left Side:  2
Merrimack River - Arms Park
Crystal Lake –
Public Beach
Collection Date
7-6-2020
E. Coli per 100 ml
Lake Right Side:  2
Lake Left Side:  16 		 Merrimack River –
Arms Park
Collection Date
7-6-2020
E. Coli per 100 m
Single Sample: 40
Fisher Cat Ramp Chauncy Ave.
Merrimack River –
Fisher Cat Ramp
Collection Date
7-6-2020
E. Coli per 100 ml
Single Sample: 111		 Merrimack River –
Chauncy Ave.
Collection Date
7-6-2020
E. Coli per 100 ml
Lake North Side:  52
Lake South Side:  46 
Piscataquog River - Boat Launch
Merrimack River –
Front Street
Collection Date
7-6-2020
E. Coli per 100 ml:
Single Sample: 39		 Piscataquog River –
Boat Launch/Trestle
Collection Date
7-6-2020
E. Coli per 100 ml
Single Sample: 3
Piscataquog River - Upland Street
Piscataquog River –
Upland Street Beach
Collection Date
7-6-2020
E. Coli per 100 ml
Lake Right Side:  6
Lake Left Side:  5		 Piscatoquog River –
West Side Arena Bridge
Collection Date
7-6-2020
E. Coli per 100 ml

Single Sample: 52
Raco Theodore Park - Piscataquog River
Raco Theodore Park –
Piscataquog River
Collection Date
7-6-2020
E. Coli per 100 ml
Single Sample: 63		 Piscatoquog River –
Bass Island
Collection Date
7-6-2020
E. Coli per 100 ml
Single Sample: 75
Merrimack River –
Fisher Cat CSO
Collection Date
7-6-2020
E. Coli per 100 ml: >2420		 Merrimack River 
Amoskeag Falls Marina 
No longer Testing