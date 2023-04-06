City of Manchester announces Earth Day clean-ups

MANCHESTER, NH – Mayor Joyce Craig, in conjunction with the Manchester Department of Public Works (DPW), Economic Development Office and Manchester School District, is hosting an Earth Day Neighborhood Clean-Up on Saturday, April 22rd.

Residents are encouraged to clean-up across the city, and DPW will be stationed at five locations from 9:00am through 2:00pm:

* Jewett Street School, 130 S Jewett St, Manchester, NH 03103

* Northwest Elementary, 300 Youville St, Manchester, NH 03102

* Hillside Middle School, 112 Reservoir Ave, Manchester, NH 03104

* Beech Street School, 333 Beech St, Manchester, NH 03103

* Victory Park/Harnett Parking lot, 139 Concord St, Manchester, NH 03101

Each site will have clean-up materials, including trash bags and gloves, and will serve as a drop-off location for all collected materials.

Same day sign-ups are welcome, but volunteers, organizations and businesses interested in participating can pre-register for the neighborhood clean-up here.

In addition to the city-wide Earth Day Neighborhood Clean-Up, Manchester Urban Ponds will be hosting clean-ups from 9am – 11am on April 22, 2023 at Nutts Pond, April 29 at Stevens Pond and May 6, 2023 at Black Brook.

“This is a great opportunity for folks across Manchester to celebrate Earth Day and give back to our community,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “As warmer weather approaches, I know we’re all looking forward to spending time outside. We want to make sure we have clean, welcoming neighborhoods, parks and trails for our residents and visitors to enjoy.”

“Earth Day is a great opportunity for our students to learn about the impact they can have on our planet, for good and for bad,” said Dr. Jennifer Gillis, Superintendent of Manchester School District. “By focusing on areas around some of our schools, students and families can make a real impact on areas they see and use every day. We encourage all members of our community to join us for this Earth Day cleanup.”

“The Economic Development Office is excited to collaborate for this city-wide Earth Day cleanup!” said Economic Development Director, Jodie Nazaka. “We’ll be focusing on the Downtown and Millyard areas, and we’re looking forward to working with our downtown business partners and residents to make our City shine.”

“We love seeing residents become stewards of their local parks,” added Chief of Parks, Rec & Cemetery, Mark Gomez. “If you haven’t adopted one already, Earth Day is the perfect time!”

Interested in adopting a public space year-round? Learn about Manchester’s Adopt-a-Site Program.