City man wanted in connection with assault, child endangerment

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are currently looking for Kevin Voisine, 28, of Manchester in connection with an assault and endangering a child.

On January 26, 2023, at approximately 9:45 p.m., Manchester Police were called to a Varney Street address. Police located a woman who had been assaulted and reported that the assailant had taken her 5-month-old child.

During the investigation, police identified the suspect as Voisine and learned that he had been at several addresses on the West Side of the city. After a significant search, police located the car Voisine had been driving at a Bismark Street address, and the child was found inside the building. The child was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated.

Voisine is still unaccounted for, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Voisine faces charges of second-degree assault (two counts) and endangering the welfare of a child.

Anyone with information about Voisine’s whereabouts can call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and use the Manchester Crimeline online reporting form, or call 603-624-4040.