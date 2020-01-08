City man sentenced to serve 12 to 28 years for soliciting sex from minor

MANCHESTER, NH —A city man is serving a 12- to 28-year prison sentence after pleading guilty last month to charges involving soliciting sex from a 13-year-old girl and manufacturing child pornography.

George Poulin, 45, of 586 Dubuque St., Apt. 1, pleaded guilty on Dec. 23 in Hillsborough County Superior Court North to five charges: trafficking in persons; two counts of felonious sexual assault; one count of certain use of computer services and a charge of manufacturing child sex abuse images.

He was sentenced to 6 to 16 years for manufacturing child sex abuse images and given two, 3-to-6-year consecutive sentences on the felonious sexual assault charges. He received suspended sentences on the remaining counts.

He was given pre-trial credit of 305 days.

Once released, he is to have no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 16; possess no pornography, and he must register as a sexual offender.

The alleged crimes took place between Dec. 18, 2018, and Jan. 15, 2019. Poulin allegedly offered to give a mobile phone to the girl in exchange for sexual penetration.

“I will give you the phone right now if you do me and let me record it,” he allegedly told her. He also offered to give her the phone if she removed her underwear.

In December 2018 and again in January 2019, Poulin allegedly offered to give her a laptop computer or pay her or give her a Samsung Galaxy 8 cell phone in exchange for photos of her engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

On Dec. 18, 2018, Poulin told the child to expose her genitals so he could take photos of her.