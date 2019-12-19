City man sentenced to 45 years to life for 2017 beating death of toddler

MANCHESTER, NH — A city man was sentenced to 45 years to life in the New Hampshire State Prison in the beating death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son two years ago.

Mark Heath, 34, formerly of 551 Howe St., was sentenced Wednesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court – Northern District for the Dec. 11, 2017 murder of Jacob Pelletier.

A jury convicted him on Nov. 6 of second-degree murder for recklessly causing the child’s death under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life. An autopsy determined Jacob died from blows to his abdomen.

Heath lived with Jacob’s mother, Alisha Pelletier, who was at work at the time her child was beaten. Heath was infuriated with Jacob because the toddler had a messy diaper and he beat him to death, according to prosecutors.

Heath’s sentence could result in five years being suspended from it if he meets certain conditions while in prison.

Second-degree murder involving a child under the age of 13 carries a mandatory sentence of 35 years to life in prison.

This case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant Attorney General Susan G. Morrell and Assistant Attorney General Heather Cherniske.