City man sentenced in federal court for selling firearms without a license

CONCORD, NH – David Bosari, 29, of Manchester, was sentenced in federal court to 18 months in prison for selling firearms without a license, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced Feb. 20.

According to court documents and statements made in court, between July 1 and November 4, 2016, Bosari purchased between 40 to 50 firearms from private sellers in New Hampshire using Armslist.com. Although he did not have a federal firearm license, he sold each of those firearms to buyers in Massachusetts. At least five of those firearms were recovered from prohibited persons during criminal investigations by local Massachusetts law enforcement.

“Gun traffickers often help to put guns in the hands of criminals,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “To protect the public from violent crime, we will work closely with ATF and other law enforcement agencies to stop illegal gun trafficking.”

“Firearms trafficking continues to be a top priority for ATF and our law enforcement partners. ATF is committed to identifying and disrupting the sources of illegal firearms which jeopardize the safety of our communities,” said Kelly D. Brady, ATF Special Agent in Charge.

This matter was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, with the assistance of the Beverly (MA) Police Department; Cambridge (MA) Police Department; Malden (MA) Police Department; Somerville (MA) Police Department; and Massachusetts State Police. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Anna Dronzek.

The case is part of ATF’s Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative, which is a federally-funded program intended to reduce gun violence through law enforcement training, public education, and aggressive law enforcement efforts to investigate and prosecute gun-related crimes.