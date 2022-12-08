City man sentenced for string of bank robberies including a Manchester credit union

CONCORD, NH – Eric Mohan, 48, of Manchester, was sentenced today to 57 months in federal prison for a string of bank robberies in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, United States Attorney Jane E. Young announced.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Mohan’s three-month robbery spree began on February 11, 2022, when he robbed a Triangle Credit Union in Manchester using a demand note, and stealing $2,070. Subsequently, Mohan twice robbed a Salem Five Bank in Tewksbury, Mass., an Align Credit Union in Danvers, Mass., a Northeast Credit Union in Lee, and a Service Federal Credit Union in Hampton.

Unbeknownst to Mohan, on April 4, 2022, the Federal Bureau of Investigation had identified his vehicle, tracked him to Hampton. He was arrested as he was leaving the Service Federal Credit Union. While being arrested, Mohan dropped a bag containing $10,659 in currency and a demand note.

“Bank robbers like the defendant endanger the safety of the bank employees, the public and law enforcement officers who respond to these robberies,” said U.S. Attorney Young.

“As evidenced by the diligent investigation in this case, law enforcement will prioritize apprehending bank robbers and the United States Attorney’s Office will prosecute bank robbers and seek lengthy periods of incarceration to protect the public and to deter others from committing this dangerous crime.”

“Eric Mohan is a serial bank robber who terrorized innocent bank tellers and bystanders just trying to go about their daily lives, and his actions will no doubt have a lifelong impact on those involved,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division. “Today’s sentence should send a clear message that if you rob a bank in this state, the FBI and our law enforcement partners will find you, arrest you, and ensure you go to federal prison for a long time.”

This matter was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division, with valuable assistance from the Tewksbury Police Department and the Danvers Police Department.