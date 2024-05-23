City man pleads guilty to possession and manufacturing of child sexual abuse images

MANCHESTER, NH – James Aubuchont of Manchester, pleaded guilty on May 22 to three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault – pattern offenses; one count of manufacturing child sexual abuse images; and three counts of possession of child sexual abuse images in the Hillsborough County Superior Court – Northern District. Mr. Aubuchont’s plea colloquy was conducted in front of the Honorable Judge David Anderson.

The Court sentenced Mr. Aubuchont to 33 years to life imprisonment in the New Hampshire State Prison, with an opportunity to suspend five years of the minimum sentence if Mr. Aubuchont completes required treatment while incarcerated.

The investigation was conducted by Manchester Police Department detectives. It began after a victim came forward to disclose sexual abuse against her by Mr. Aubuchont. A second victim came forward shortly thereafter. Both victims were children at the time they were sexually assaulted. In addition, Manchester Police Department Detectives obtained search warrants of Mr. Aubuchont’s electronic devices, where they found a multitude of images showing children engaging in sexually explicit activity, which formed the basis for charging Mr. Aubuchont with Child Sexual Abuse Images. A video of a child engaging in sexual activity that Mr. Aubuchont made himself was also found.

Alexander G. Gatzoulis from the Hillsborough County Attorney’s Special Victims Unit represented the State. Attorney Gatzoulis commended the investigative work of the Manchester Police Department’s investigating detective, as well as the work of the Department’s Cybercrime Unit.

“Our office is dedicated to eradicating exploitation of our children,” said County Attorney John J. Coughlin. County Attorney Coughlin went on to say, “This prosecution is an example once again of the exemplary work of the attorneys of the Hillsborough County Attorney’s Special Victims Unit in coordination with our law enforcement partners, in an ongoing effort to bring sexual predators to justice and protect our community from predatory violence.”

“I am very pleased with the outcome of this case,” says Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg. “These sensitive cases take an emotional toll on everyone involved. Our detectives in the Juvenile Division give them the utmost priority and are committed to seeking justice for the innocent victims. Let this be a strong message to Mr. Aubuchont and other individuals engaging in predatory behavior towards children; it will not be tolerated and you will face serious consequences.”

This plea outcome would not have been possible without the dedicated work of Detective Adrianne Davenport and Detective Lou Krawczyk of the Manchester Police Department, as well Victim Advocate Katrina Griffin of the County Attorney’s Office who helped both victims throughout the prosecution.