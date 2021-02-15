City man killed in Feb. 13 crash in Peterborough

PETERBOROUGH, NH – A Manchester man was killed in a Feb. 13 crash on Route 101 in Peterborough.

On Saturday, February 13, 2021, at approximately 10:36 p.m. the Peterborough Police Department responded to a serious motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles on Route 101 near Field Road. Initial on-scene information indicated that a Volkswagen Jetta, driven by Brett Biron, 21, of Milford, was traveling westbound when Biron lost control of his vehicle, crossed the center dividing line, and traveled into the eastbound lane. After crossing into the opposing lane, Biron’s vehicle collided with a Ford Escape, driven by Ryan Kerick, 39, of Manchester, that had been traveling East. Kerick had with him at the time of the crash his juvenile daughter. Ryan Kerick sustained fatal injuries as a result of this collision. Biron sustained serious bodily injury and was transported to the Elliott Hospital in Manchester, NH. Kerick’s daughter did not suffer serious physical injury.

At the request of the Peterborough Police Department, the New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction (C.A.R.) Unit responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation. Due to the collision, Route 101 was closed for several hours while the on-scene investigation occurred. The New Hampshire State Police were assisted on scene by the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, as well as the Peterborough Police and Fire Departments.

At this time it does appear that fatigue was a factor in this crash, however, all aspects remain under investigation. Anyone that may have further information related to this crash, please contact Tr. Joshuah Howe 603-223-8494 or email at Joshuah.R.Howe@dos.nh.gov.