City man is serving 5 to 10 years in state prison for gas station robbery

MANCHESTER, NH – A 52-year-old Manchester man was sentenced to 5 to 10 years in the New Hampshire State Prison for last February’s robbery of Speedway on Queen City Avenue.

Luis Concepcion, formerly of 657 Chestnut St., Apt. 3, was indicted on charges of robbery, reckless conduct, falsifying physical evidence and receiving stolen property.

He was accused of robbing Speedway on Feb. 4, 2023, then leading police in a high-speed pursuit on Cilley Road which ended when he crashed the stolen 2019 Kia Forte he was driving. Concepcion, according to prosecutors, had a glass pipe in his pants which he later stomped on.

Concepcion entered guilty pleas earlier this month in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District.

On Tuesday, he returned to court to be sentenced. According to a news release issued by Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin, the state recommended the 5- to 10-year sentence, with an additional 7 ½ to 15-year suspended sentence, on condition he remain of good behavior for 10 years after his release.

The defense asked the judge to admit Concepcion to Drug Court, where he would receive community treatment for substance abuse.

Judge Amy Messer adopted the state’s recommendation.

Concepcion was previously convicted of heroin possession with intent to distribute, cocaine distribution, burglary, assault and stalking in Florida. He also previously served several years in prison in Florida before relocating to New Hampshire.