City man faces multiple charges related to sex crimes against children

MANCHESTER, NH – A Manchester man is facing multiple felony charges in relation to sex crimes against children.

In April it was reported to Manchester Police that a child under the age of 13 had been sexually assaulted by a man she knew.

The Manchester Police Juvenile Unit immediately started an investigation and identified the suspect as Wayne Haggie, 50, of Manchester. Through the investigation, detectives determined that Haggie had sexually assaulted more than one child. Haggie also sent sexually-explicit photos to juveniles.

Police established probable cause to charge Haggie, and Thursday, June 29, 2023, Haggie turned himself in at Manchester Police.

Haggie is charged with seven counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault -pattern, one count of aggravated felonious sexual assault, four counts of sexual assault, and three counts of felony indecent exposure/lewdness, and three counts of certain use of computer services prohibited.

He was held on preventative detention and will be arraigned June 30 in Hillsborough Superior Court-North.