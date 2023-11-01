City man dead, passenger injured, following early-morning crash on Route 101 West

AUBURN, NH – An early-morning accident on Route 101 West claimed the life of a Manchester man.

New Hampshire State Police Troop A was notified of a single-vehicle crash on Route 101 Westbound in the area of mile marker 104.0, in the town of Auburn on Nov. 1 just after 7 a.m. Responding Troopers located a 2011 Cadillac CTS sedan off to the right side of the roadway, and into the adjacent wood line. Additionally, the vehicle had come to a final resting position on its roof.

The driver, Ronald Trouville, 43, of Manchester, had to be extricated from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Trouville had one passenger with him, who was ejected from the vehicle after control had been lost. The passenger was transported to the Eliot Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A single westbound lane of Route 101 was closed for approximately two hours while emergency personnel worked to investigate the incident. State Police were also assisted by Auburn Police, Candia Police, Derry Fire Department, and Candia Fire.

All aspects of the crash remain under investigation; however, driver fatigue and impairment appear to be contributing factors in this crash. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Trooper Tyler Dodds at Tyler.M.Dodds@dos.nh.gov.