Man faces murder charge in July 14 Central Street shooting of 17 year old

CONCORD, NH – Isaiah Rivera-Perez, 21, has been arrested for the murder of Jaden Connor, 17, outside Mr. Rivera-Perez’s home at 276 Central Street in Manchester on July 14, 2020.

Isaiah Rivera-Perez has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, RSA 630:1-b, for recklessly causing the death of Jaden Connor, “under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life, by shooting him,” according to the NH Attorney General’s office, which released the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

Isaiah Rivera-Perez was arrested Aug. 11 on that murder charge in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, where he was staying with a relative. He will remain in custody on that charge in Massachusetts and has an appearance scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, in Lowell District Court in connection with his extradition to New Hampshire.

The charge and allegations are merely accusations, and Isaiah Rivera-Perez is presumed innocent until proven guilty.