City man charged in connection with catalytic converter theft from December

MANCHESTER, NH – Police have made another arrest in a rash of catalytic converter thefts around the city.

On February 1, 2021, Manchester Police arrested David Vallee, 50, of Manchester in connection with the theft of a catalytic converter in December.

Related Story ⇒ Police make arrest in connection with rash of catalytic converter thefts

On December 14, 2020, a mechanic from John’s Shafts and Stuff at 347 Massabesic St. reported that a catalytic converter had been cut off of a truck belonging to a customer. Surveillance video captured a car pull up around 12:30 p.m. A suspect can be seen getting out and going under the truck. Minutes later he gets up and puts a few large items in his car and drives off. After the suspect leaves, the exhaust pipe on the victim’s truck can be seen hanging down to the pavement.

Vallee was wanted on one count of theft by unauthorized taking. Valle’s bail was set at $500 cash. He will be arraigned Feb. 2, 2021, in Manchester Circuit Court.