City man charged in Bangor Savings Bank robbery

MANCHESTER, NH – Police on Aug. 16 charged Jon Schiavone, 50, of Manchester, in connection with the Aug. 11 robbery of Bangor Savings Bank on Baker St.

Manchester Police Detectives have been following up on this case and identified Schiavone as the suspect. Through their investigation, detectives developed probable cause to charge Schiavone with the robbery and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Patrol Officers located and apprehended Schiavone on Aug. 16 without incident. He has been charged with one count of robbery and is currently under preventative detention.

The incident Schiavone has been charged in unfolded August 11, 2023, around 2:30 p.m., after Manchester Police responded to a bank robbery report at the bank, located at 170 Baker St.

Investigators learned that a male individual entered the bank while engaged in a phone conversation and discreetly passed a note to the teller demanding money. He maintained his phone call throughout the incident and, after acquiring cash, exited the premises on foot.

Schiavone was arraigned at Hillsborough County Superior Court North on August 17.

The ongoing investigation remains active. Individuals possessing further information pertinent to this matter are encouraged to contact the Manchester Police Department at (603) 668-8711. Information can also be provided online at www.manchestercrimeline.org or through the anonymous Crimeline phone number at 603-624-4040.

The charges and allegations against Schiavone are merely accusations, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.