City man charged after crashing stolen BMW at high speed on I-93 injuring family traveling with infant and dog

MANCHESTER, NH – A family was being treated for injuries sustained in a crash Monday night which State Police say was caused by a Manchester man traveling at more than 100 mph in a stolen BMW. He now faces multiple charges from state and local police.

On July 27, 2020, at approximately 7:10 p.m. Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop B Barracks in Bedford were dispatched to a serious motor vehicle crash on Interstate 93 south in Manchester.

Troopers determined that a 2020 BMW X3 had collided with a 2017 Subaru Outback causing the Subaru to exit the roadway and roll over multiple times. Several witnesses reported that the driver of the BMW had been traveling in excess of 100 mph at the time of the crash and fled from the scene on foot into the woods along the west side of the highway.

The Subaru was being operated by Jonathan Quinn, 41, of Brookline, Mass., with a front seat passenger identified as Stephanie Schneider. 39. of Brookline, Mass.

According to police Quinn and Schneider were traveling with their infant daughter. All three were transported to the Elliot Hospital in Manchester. Schneider sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and Quinn and their infant daughter sustained minor injuries. A pet dog was also traveling in this vehicle and was transported to a local veterinary hospital with life-threatening injuries.

After witnesses provided a description of the driver who fled from the BMW, State Troopers and Officers from both the Londonderry and Manchester Police Departments canvassed the area with the assistance of a State Police K9. A short time later a subject matching the description was located by a perimeter unit in the surrounding area. This subject was confirmed to be the driver of the BMW and was uninjured. He was identified as Patrick Giberson, 36, of Manchester.

Through the course of this investigation it was also learned that prior to crashing, Giberson had been involved in a domestic disturbance in Manchester and had stolen the 2020 BMW X3 from his parents. Giberson was taken into custody on multiple State Police and Manchester Police charges. The State Police arrested and charged Giberson with reckless conduct (felony), conduct after an accident (felony), vehicular assault, and reckless operation. Giberson was held on preventative detention and will be arraigned in the Hillsborough County North Superior Court on July 28th, 2020 at 8 a.m.

Prior to the crash Manchester Police responded to a Maryland Avenue residence for a report of a domestic incident. Giberson was identified as the suspect who police say had been involved in a domestic incident and then stole a car.

Manchester officers assisted state police in canvassing the area near Bryant and Corning roads in a search for Giberson after he fled the scene. Manchester officers located Giberson walking in the area of 320 Lucas Road where he was taken into custody.

Giberson was charged by Manchester Police with two counts of criminal threatening, two counts of domestic violence simple assault, theft by unauthorized taking and robbery. He was scheduled to be arraigned July 28 in Hillsborough Superior Court – North.

Anyone who may have additional information regarding this collision is urged to contact Trooper Matthew Wolak at 603-223-3787 or Matthew.Wolak@dos.nh.gov.