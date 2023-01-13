City launches collaborative ‘winter relief fund’ for ongoing short- and long-term projects to aid ‘city’s most vulnerable’

MANCHESTER, NH – As cold snaps move across the community, a local collaborative effort has launched the Manchester Winter Relief Fund. This special fund will be directed to ensure services and shelter to unhoused individuals in Manchester, New Hampshire.

“Given that shelter beds across the state are near or at capacity, we are tremendously grateful the collaboration between the City, our non-profit and faith-based partners, as well as the community, to implement additional emergency shelters in Manchester this winter,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “This fund will directly support ongoing short and long-term efforts to meet critical needs in our community.”

The Manchester Winter Relief Fund is administered by Granite United Way, with 100 percent of contributions going to programs and services supporting this effort.

“Helping individuals in our community is core to our mission, and we are proud to be among the partners stepping up to address this need,” said Patrick Tufts, President and CEO of Granite United Way.

How to contribute:

Text WINTERMHT to 41444 to make a donation. Visit www.graniteuw.org to make an online donation Mail checks made payable to: Granite United Way, 22 Concord Street, Floor 4, Manchester, NH 03101 with Manchester Winter Relief Fund in the memo.

Partners in the effort include: City of Manchester, Manchester Fire Department, Manchester Police Department, Manchester Health Department, Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester, 211 NH, Granite United Way, NH Food Bank, American Medical Response, Aramark, and the Manchester Transit Authority.

The YWCA of New Hampshire is among the partners working to ensure shelter for Manchester’s most vulnerable individuals:

“For over 30 years, YWCA NH has operated housing programs in our community for women, providing pathways for them to take that next step in their lives in overcoming crisis and improving their lives. We are honored to be able to expand that work with the Women’s Shelter at Brook Street, and serve the community we have loved and served for over 100 years. We are asking the community to make an investment in this innovative new project and join us with our amazing partners, Granite United Way, and the City of Manchester in ensuring that we can create a safe and healthy space for all women in our community regardless of their circumstance, help us support the next chapter of their story of recovery and healing from the trauma they are experiencing.” Jessica Cantin, CEO, YWCA NH.

For additional information on the Manchester Winter Relief Fund, contact Granite United Way at info@graniteuw.org.